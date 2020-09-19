Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $73.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.35.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 253,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

