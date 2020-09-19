Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$7.25 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

ITR stock opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

