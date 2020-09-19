Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

