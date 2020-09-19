INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

IDEXY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.05. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

