Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

IMUX stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $275.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

