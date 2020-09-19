IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $79.11 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.