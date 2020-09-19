IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives $139.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IBM by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

