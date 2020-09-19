Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 187,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of HY opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $679.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.