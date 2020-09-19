Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Huntsman by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.