Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

