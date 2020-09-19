Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.89. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,370 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

