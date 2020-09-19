Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $82,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

HST stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

