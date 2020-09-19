Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

