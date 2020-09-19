HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 68.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 62.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HNI by 33.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE:HNI opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Corp has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.