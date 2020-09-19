Hiscox’s (HCXLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCXLF. Investec lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hiscox from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

HCXLF opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

