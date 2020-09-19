Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Highwoods Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 9 0 2.82 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 37.05%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.99 $136.92 million $3.33 10.61 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.56 $92.92 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -305.70% -58.83% -6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

