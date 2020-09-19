Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $81,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 483,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 84,580 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Hess by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

