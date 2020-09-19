Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

