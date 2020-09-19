HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €64.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.23 ($72.04).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.