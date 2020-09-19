HEICO (NASDAQ:BF.A) Shares Down 0.6%

HEICO Corporation (NASDAQ:BF.A)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.91. Approximately 39,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 43,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NASDAQ:BF.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.