Head-To-Head Survey: TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 383.62 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.11 Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.39

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Tcr2 Therapeutics. Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrovaGene and Tcr2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

TrovaGene presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.85%. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 56.80%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Tcr2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -38.18% -36.39%

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats TrovaGene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

