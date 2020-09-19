Head to Head Survey: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $93.53, indicating a potential downside of 29.34%. Given Livongo Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -25.48% -34.21% -18.39% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.43 -$15.78 million N/A N/A Livongo Health $170.20 million 79.01 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -131.06

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Livongo Health.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.