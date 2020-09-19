Head-To-Head Review: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) vs. Caledonia Mining (OTCMKTS:CMCL)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and Caledonia Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Caledonia Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.95 $42.02 million N/A N/A

Caledonia Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Caledonia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66% Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65%

Summary

Caledonia Mining beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

