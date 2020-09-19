Head to Head Review: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) versus VSB Bancorp (NYSE:VSBN)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of VSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for M&T Bank and VSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 14 4 0 2.22 VSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $139.12, suggesting a potential upside of 36.68%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than VSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and VSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 22.36% 10.22% 1.17% VSB Bancorp 19.82% 8.60% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. VSB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and VSB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 1.88 $1.93 billion $13.75 7.40 VSB Bancorp $16.57 million 2.31 $3.41 million N/A N/A

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VSB Bancorp.

Summary

M&T Bank beats VSB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About VSB Bancorp

VSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services. The operates five full service located in Great Kills, Forest Avenue, Hyatt Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Bay Street, Staten Island. VSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

