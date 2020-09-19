Head-To-Head Review: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) versus Toll Brothers (NASDAQ:TOL)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harbor Custom Development and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Toll Brothers 5 7 4 0 1.94

Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $40.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Toll Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers $7.22 billion 0.78 $590.01 million $4.03 11.10

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 6.51% 9.38% 4.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

