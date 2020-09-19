Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $157.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

