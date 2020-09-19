Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.40 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

