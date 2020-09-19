Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

