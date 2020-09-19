Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

