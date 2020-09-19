Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $5.28 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

