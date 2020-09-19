Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $5.13 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $138.28 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

