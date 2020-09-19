Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 29,941 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

CMI opened at $211.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.