Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 25,522 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,276 shares of company stock worth $106,505,587 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.