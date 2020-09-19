Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 242.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

