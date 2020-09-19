Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.94 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

