Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,746,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

