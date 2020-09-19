Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock worth $20,270,467. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

