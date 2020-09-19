Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $241.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.