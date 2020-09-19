Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.59 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,513 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in HP by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

