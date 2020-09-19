Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.55 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $205.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

