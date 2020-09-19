Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.53 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 77.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

