Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.29 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 116,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

