Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.43 Million in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

