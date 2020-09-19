Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Myokardia worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYOK opened at $136.56 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.