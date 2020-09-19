Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.