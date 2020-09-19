Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $161.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

