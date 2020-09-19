Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,987,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

VIPS stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

