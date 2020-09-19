Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 253,269 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,269 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of Gates Industrial worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

