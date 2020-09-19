Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

