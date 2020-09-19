Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,285. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

